Tucson man accused of killing 6-month-old son

Red Rock Correctional Center employee, 46-year-old Paul Scott Thornton is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor charges, after a Florence resident reported seeing an adult male and juvenile female "making out" in the Anthem/Merrill Ranch area, according to the Florence Police Department.
A Tucson man has been charged in connection with the death his 6-month-old son, city police said.
A Pima County judge declared a mistrial in the double-murder case involving the deaths of a Phoenix couple who disappeared during a trip to Tucson to buy a motorcycle in 2002.
A 22-year-old Vail man is facing a manslaughter charge following a fatal crash on I-19 Thursday, state police said.
Hernando Enriquez, 44, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 2 deaths of his wife Sandra Enriquez, 43, and daughter Isabelle Enriquez, 15. He is also facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly attacking his teenage son.
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that a child has died from the flu, the first this flu season in the state.
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.
