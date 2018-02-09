Tucson man accused of killing 6-month-old son - Tucson News Now

Tucson man accused of killing 6-month-old son

By Tucson News Now Staff
Zechariah MacDonald (Source: Tucson News Now) Zechariah MacDonald (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson man has been charged in connection with the death his 6-month-old son, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Zechariah MacDonald, 22, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 8 on charges of manslaughter and domestic violence.

The TPD said MacDonald was alone with his two young children at the family's home in the 500 block of West Prince Road. MacDonald told investigators he wanted to take a nap so he placed his son in a playpen.

When his son began crying, MacDonald allegedly placed multiple blankets over the boy to muffle the noise, according to the TPD.

The TPD said MacDonald woke up several hours later and found his son unresponsive in the playpen.

McDonald made his initial court appearance Friday and his bond was set at $1 million.

His next court date is Tuesday, Feb. 20.

    •   
