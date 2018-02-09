Red Rock Correctional Center employee facing charges of sexual m - Tucson News Now

Red Rock Correctional Center employee facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor

By Tucson News Now Staff
Paul Scott Thornton (Source: Florence Police Department) Paul Scott Thornton (Source: Florence Police Department)
FLORENCE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Red Rock Correctional Center employee, 46-year-old Paul Scott Thornton is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor charges, after a Florence resident reported seeing an adult male and juvenile female "making out" in the Anthem/Merrill Ranch area, according to the Florence Police Department. 

The Florence Police Department opened an investigation on Monday, Feb. 5 after receiving the report from the resident.  

According to a news release from FPD, the 16-year-old female disclosed during an interview that she had been in a relationship with Thornton for 11 months. The teen told police the relationship became sexual in nature in April, 2017.  It was determined, during the investigation that Thornton was aware of the victim’s age.

Thornton was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 9 based on information obtained during interviews and cell phone records, and the fact that the juvenile victim was 16 years old when the first sexual encounter occurred.  

He was booked into the Pinal County Jail by FPD.  According to Det. Helsdingen from the FPD, there could be additional charges pending in this case.

