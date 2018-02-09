Nearly half of City of South Tucson firefighters plan to resign

The City of South Tucson has received notice from 14 of its 33 reserve firefighters that they will be resigning as of Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 according to a recent news release.

The firefighters cite concerns for safety and working conditions, in addition to compensation for their resignation. According to the release, these firefighters also claim reduced staffing levels on the Fire Department's only engine.

City officials decided to reduce the number of firefighters on the truck from four to three in 2017, before the 2017/2018 budget was adopted. According to the news release "it was very difficult but necessary decision in order to balance the City budget" that was required by law.

To date, the City of South Tucson has authorized payment to keep the fourth firefighter on the truck. However, effective March 1, 2018, it will be necessary to reduce staffing levels on the fire truck from four to three as adopted in the current budget.

Measures are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens is not compromised.

