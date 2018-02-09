UPDATE: One killed in crash blocking several lanes of westbound I-10 near Prince Road

Crash on westbound I-10 near Prince Road. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

One person is dead after a crash involving a semi and a car, on westbound Interstate 10, according to law enforcement at the scene.

The crash is blocking several lanes of the interstate near Prince Road, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Travel will be slow in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

No word on when the area will clear.

