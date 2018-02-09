Old Tucson to host Civil War days

More than 100 Civil War re-enacters from the Arizona Civil War Society will descend upon Old Tucson this weekend for Civil War Days at Old Tucson.
The event will be Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The North and the South will recreate military encampments (the soldiers stay on the property all weekend, cooking meals over fire and living as soldiers did during the Civil War); re-enact two battles each day, and conduct educational programs throughout the weekend about the Civil War in Arizona. Soldiers will march in the streets, and ladies will decorate the streets in period dress.
Here's what you can expect during the weekend:
February 10 CW by Tucson News Now on Scribd
February 11 CW by Tucson News Now on Scribd
