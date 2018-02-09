TPD investigating apparent murder/suicide near Tucson Boulevard, Grant Road

The bumpy road which had the track competing with soccer for the limited space, has been put to bed until 2021 giving it some breathing room. Soccer will get a new tournament site, which is in the design phase, on Tucson's South side at Kino Sports Park.
Travel will be slow in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the area will clear.
Tucson Police officers from Operations Division Midtown responded to a residence in the 2700 block of East Copper Street on Feb. 8, just after 6 p.m. for a “Check Welfare” call.
The City of South Tucson has received notice from 14 of its 33 reserve firefighters that they will be resigning as of Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 according to a recent news release. The firefighters cite concerns for safety and working conditions, in addition to compensation for their resignation.
Red Rock Correctional Center employee, 46-year-old Paul Scott Thornton is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor charges, after a Florence resident reported seeing an adult male and juvenile female "making out" in the Anthem/Merrill Ranch area, according to the Florence Police Department.
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.
President Trump is "weighing his options" as he decides whether to release a classified memo drafted by Democrats concerning the Russia probe.
"If you don't believe in miracles, there is one right here," Hannah Batchelor said, holding her 2-year-old son, Bradley, who's suffered more trauma than most people will in their entire lifetime.
