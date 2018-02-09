TPD investigating apparent murder/suicide near Tucson Boulevard, Grant Road

The Tucson Police Department is actively investigating an apparent murder/suicide that occurred in Midtown Tucson, near Tucson Boulevard and Grant Road.

Officers from Operations Division Midtown responded to a residence in the 2700 block of East Copper Street on Feb. 8, just after 6 p.m. for a “Check Welfare” call.

When they arrived on scene, officers spoke with the property owner who made the 911 call. The property owner told police that she rents the residence to an older married couple and that she had received a letter from one of the tenants.

According to a TPD news release the letter instructed the property owner to call the police to recover their bodies from inside the home. Tucson police entered the unlocked home and discovered a man and woman dead in one of the bedrooms, both with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The couple was identified as 85-year-old Bill Drake and 71-year-old Margaret Hoyt.

TPD detectives continued the investigation and found several notes that appeared to be written by Hoyt inside the home. According to TPD the notes explained that Drake was suffering from serious medical conditions and detailed what to do with their property and pets.

Based on the initial investigation, it is unclear as to when the shootings actually occurred. According to TPD it appears Hoyt shot her husband and then took her own life. There were no signs of foul play.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

