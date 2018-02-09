Tucson police arrest 2nd suspect in Oct. 2017 officer involved s - Tucson News Now

Tucson police arrest 2nd suspect in Oct. 2017 officer involved shooting

By Tucson News Now Staff
Paul Larry Gasbarri (Source: Tucson Police Department) Paul Larry Gasbarri (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A second suspect in an October 18, 2017 officer involved shooting has been arrested, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.  

Homicide detectives with TPD continued the investigation and determined that 46-year-old Paul Larry Gasbarri was the second suspect involved in the armed robbery and attempted carjacking at the Desert Sports and Fitness on Oct. 18.  

According to TPD Gasbarri fled the scene in Daniel Spear's car after Spear ran to the car wash located at 7811 East Tanque Verde.  Gasbarri attempted to pick Spear up at the car wash, but TPD was already at the scene and he left the area. 

Gasbarri was located on Friday, Feb. 9 at a business in the 5100 block of North Oracle Road. According to TPD on-duty Tucson Police SWAT officers and K-9 units worked with agents from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to take him into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces the following charges: First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault w/a Deadly Weapon and 2 counts of Prohibited Possessor. 

