Tucson police arrest 2nd suspect in Oct. 2017 officer involved shooting

Paul Larry Gasbarri was located on Friday, Feb. 9 at a business in the 5100 block of North Oracle Road. According to TPD on-duty Tucson Police SWAT officers and K-9 units worked with agents from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to take him into custody without incident.
Red Rock Correctional Center employee, 46-year-old Paul Scott Thornton is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor charges, after a Florence resident reported seeing an adult male and juvenile female "making out" in the Anthem/Merrill Ranch area, according to the Florence Police Department.
A Tucson man has been charged in connection with the death his 6-month-old son, city police said.
A Pima County judge declared a mistrial in the double-murder case involving the deaths of a Phoenix couple who disappeared during a trip to Tucson to buy a motorcycle in 2002.
A 22-year-old Vail man is facing a manslaughter charge following a fatal crash on I-19 Thursday, state police said.
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.
Cathey also gained acclaim for his role in "The Wire." His long list of acting credits on TV and film include "Tank Girl," "Grimm" and "Fantastic Four."
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.
