Tequila shortage on the horizon, what that means for southern AZ

A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
If you're mad about margaritas, your night out on the town could be getting a tad more expensive. You might have to cut back until 2021, as producers in Mexico struggle to make enough agave to keep the liquor flowing.
Westbound back open near Prince Road after earlier fatal crash.
Paul Larry Gasbarri was located on Friday, Feb. 9 at a business in the 5100 block of North Oracle Road. According to TPD on-duty Tucson Police SWAT officers and K-9 units worked with agents from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to take him into custody without incident.
The bumpy road which had the track competing with soccer for the limited space, has been put to bed until 2021 giving it some breathing room. Soccer will get a new tournament site, which is in the design phase, on Tucson's South side at Kino Sports Park.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.
Following a horrific car accident involving her two sons, a mother finally met the last good Samaritan who helped her sons immediately after the wreck.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.
