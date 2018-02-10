NWST: Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Southern Arizona - Tucson News Now

NWST: Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Southern Arizona

Source: National Weather Service Source: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern Arizona on Saturday.

NWST said critical fire weather has prompted a warning that is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Affected areas include parts of Nogales, Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson. 

NWST said high wind gusts are possible and can create blowing dust. Drivers should be cautions when traveling this afternoon on Interstate 10 in Pinal and Cochise Counties.

For more information on Red Flag Warnings in Southern Arizona click here

