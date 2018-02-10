NWST: Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Southern Arizona

NWST said critical fire weather has prompted a warning that is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Affected areas include parts of Nogales, Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson.
Night to Shine is a night to celebrate people who have special needs (ages 14 and up). Friday, Feb. 9 was Tucson's Night to Shine event.
A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
If you're mad about margaritas, your night out on the town could be getting a tad more expensive. You might have to cut back until 2021, as producers in Mexico struggle to make enough agave to keep the liquor flowing.
Westbound back open near Prince Road after earlier fatal crash.
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.
