BREAKING: Former Michigan State Doctor Larry Nassar transferred to high security prison in Tucson

Former USA gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar has been transferred to a high security prison in Tucson.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons Nassar, 54, is listed as an inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson. The prison is located on Wilmot Road near Old Vail Road.

On Monday, Feb. 5 Nassar received 40 to 125 years in prison for three first degree criminal sexual abuse charges. Nassar has also been sentenced to 60 years in prison for three child pornography charges in federal court and between 40 to 175 years for seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

FBP has listed the release date of Nassar as 3/23/2069.

