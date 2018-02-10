GIRLS: Lancers REPEAT!

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Salpointe Catholic beat top seed Flagstaff 3-0 Saturday to win the school’s second consecutive Conference 4A state championship in girls’ soccer.

It’s the Lancers sixth state championship overall in girls' soccer. Salpointe Catholic won four in the 1990s including back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999, teams on which current first-year head coach Kelly Pierce starred.

Kalista Kakou scored a pair of goals for the Lancers. Isabella Almazan added the third tally.

The Lancers did not allow a single goal in state tournament play, outscoring their opponents 22-0 in four matches.

