Happening Now: Fire burning near Dragoon Mountains

According to WildCAD the Knob Hill Fire is burning at Dragoon Peak.
Salpointe Catholic beat top seed Flagstaff 3-0 Saturday to win the school’s 6th state championship in girls’ soccer.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons Nassar is listed as an inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson.
NWST said critical fire weather has prompted a warning that is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Affected areas include parts of Nogales, Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson.
Night to Shine is a night to celebrate people who have special needs (ages 14 and up). Friday, Feb. 9 was Tucson's Night to Shine event.
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.
A former Campbell County Judge could serve 20 years in prison for human trafficking of adults and minors.
