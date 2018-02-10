Happening Now: Fire burning near Dragoon Mountains

A fire is burning near the Dragoon Mountains south of Tucson on Saturday.

The Knob Hill Fire started on private land west of the Dragoon Mountains and has burned over the top toward the east side of the mountains into Coronado National Forest Land, said Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Specialist for the Forest Service, Coronado National Forest.

Schewel said the fire was human caused but is still under investigation.

The fire is estimated to have burned 1,000 acres, Schewel said.

CNF has resources working an initial attack, and five 20-person crews have been ordered, Schewel said.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has issued pre-evacuation orders to residents in the area:

Alert from @cc_sheriff says this area is under pre-evacuation order. Nobody needs to leave yet. This is just a heads up to have your bags ready just in case #azwx #wildfire pic.twitter.com/c2HFZ6Cc4D — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) February 10, 2018

This video of the fire was shot by Lori Grace Bailey:

We will have more information when it is available.

