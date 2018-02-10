UPDATE: Knob Hill fire jumps to 2,900 acres

A wildfire is burning near the Dragoon Mountains southeast of Tucson.

The Knob Hill Fire started on private land west of the Dragoon Mountains and has burned over the top toward the east side of the mountains into Coronado National Forest Land, said Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Specialist for the Forest Service, Coronado National Forest.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office issued a hard closure on the west side of the Dragoon Mountains. CCSO said the wildfire is 15 percent contained as firefighter crews continue their battle against the fire and wind.

Pre-evacuations on the east side of the fire will remain in place, according to CCSO. The hard closure on the west side was lifted at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.

Schewel said the fire was human caused but is still under investigation.

Gerry Perry, fire information officer on the Knob Hill Fire, said it is incredibly unique to see a fire like this right now.

"I've been doing this for 10 years and I've never seen one of this size at this time of year. It's very significant. We haven't had significant rain since October. As you know, in watching the weather, we've had record-high temperatures just almost every day. It was the warmest January on record. Temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal. We're seeing the result of that now," he said.

The wildfire is estimated to have burned 2,900 acres as of Sunday evening, Schewel said.

CNF has resources working an initial attack, and five 20-person crews were initially ordered, Schewel said. There are 200 fire personnel working the fire.

This time of year, wildland firefighter staffing is at a shortage. They rely heavily on the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for year-round firefighters to jump into action.

"It's pretty much a strain," he said. "Many of the fire crews have not even been hired yet. We have to dig deep into the bowels of the fire service to staff these things."

No structures are threatened.

With Monday's Red Flag Warning expected to last from noon until 7 p.m., Perry said they know those potentially dangerous weather conditions are looming.

"We have a sense of urgency any time we're working the fire lines. This is a dangerous business and you don't want to subject your people to danger any more than you have to," he explained. "The crews had a good day and they'll spend a good day (Monday). If things go as planned we should be able to wind things down a lot."

This video of the fire was shot by Lori Grace Bailey:

Here are some viewer photos courtesy of John Flano Flanagan:

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.