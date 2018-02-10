AZ Air National Guard holds retirement ceremony in Tucson

Officers in Tucson are investigating an armed robbery on the south side of the city Saturday evening. It happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Benson Highway, near County Club Road, according to Sergeant Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department.
After more than 30 years of service, Major General Edward P. Maxwell has retired from duty. A ceremony for Maxwell was held Saturday, February 10, at the Air National Guard's 162nd at Tucson International Airport.
A wildfire is burning near the Dragoon Mountains south of Tucson on Saturday.
Salpointe Catholic beat top seed Flagstaff 3-0 Saturday to win the school’s 6th state championship in girls’ soccer.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons Nassar is listed as an inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson.
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.
Three times, Michelle Myers has gone to sleep with blinding headaches and woken up with different accents - Irish, Australian and British for the past couple years.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.
A former Campbell County Judge could serve 20 years in prison for human trafficking of adults and minors.
