AZ Air National Guard holds retirement ceremony in Tucson

After more than 30 years of service, Major General Edward P. Maxwell has retired from uniformed duty.

A ceremony for Maxwell was held Saturday, February 10, at the Air National Guard's 162nd at Tucson International Airport.

He served as the National Guard Air Component Commander, overseeing more than 2,500 people at bases in Tucson and Phoenix.

Overall, Maxwell served 17 of his 33 years for the state of Arizona, according to a release from the AZANG Public Affairs Office.



“The men and women of the 162nd Wing, the 161st Air Refueling Wing and the Joint Force Headquarters, you are the Arizona Air National Guard,” said Maxwell. “You are also part of the Total Air Force team and you are what I am going to miss most when I am retired.”



The release stated that Maxwell plans to continue serving his community as President of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council.



Major General Phil Purcell, who is a former 162nd Wing Commander, will serve as the new Air National Guard Air Component Commander, according to the release.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.