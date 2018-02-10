TPD: Two men suspected in armed robbery on south side

Rawle Alkins knocked down three three-point shots and had 11 points in the first half.
Officers in Tucson are investigating an armed robbery on the south side of the city Saturday evening. It happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Benson Highway, near County Club Road, according to Sergeant Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department.
After more than 30 years of service, Major General Edward P. Maxwell has retired from duty. A ceremony for Maxwell was held Saturday, February 10, at the Air National Guard's 162nd at Tucson International Airport.
A wildfire is burning near the Dragoon Mountains south of Tucson on Saturday.
Salpointe Catholic beat top seed Flagstaff 3-0 Saturday to win the school’s 6th state championship in girls’ soccer.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.
