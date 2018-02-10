TPD: Two men suspected in armed robbery on south side - Tucson News Now

TPD: Two men suspected in armed robbery on south side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Officers in Tucson are investigating an armed robbery on the south side of the city Saturday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Benson Highway, near County Club Road, according to Sergeant Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department.

He stated that someone reported hearing gunshots, but officers found no evidence of any. Nobody was hurt either, according to Dugan.

Two male suspects ran from the store. Anyone with tips should call 911 or report them anonymously to 88-CRIME.

