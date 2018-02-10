13 Cats lead USC 37-31 at the half

Rawle Alkins knocked down three three-point shots and had 11 points in the first half.
Rawle Alkins knocked down three three-point shots and had 11 points in the first half.
Cats lose second straight.
Cats lose second straight.
An Oro Valley couple has filed a lawsuit against Georgia Tech's Josh Pastner, claiming sexual assault and battery by the head basketball coach.
An Oro Valley couple has filed a lawsuit against Georgia Tech's Josh Pastner, claiming sexual assault and battery by the head basketball coach.
Kevin Sumlin will get $14.5 million over five years.
Kevin Sumlin will get $14.5 million over five years.
A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.
A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.