89 year-old reflects on long history at the horse track

A wildfire is burning near the Dragoon Mountains south of Tucson on Saturday.
Police said 89-year-old Dewall Hildreth was reported missing. He was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Grant and Swan.
TPD said officers were flagged down near Golf Links and Wilmot around 1:30 a.m. Officers located a man in the roadway and he was unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.
This is the 75th year of racing at this historic track.
Rawle Alkins knocked down four three-point shots and had 20 points to help UA end their two-game losing streak.
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.
