89 year-old reflects on long history at the horse track

And they’re off.

Horse racing is back in Tucson for the winter season at Rillito Race Track. This is the 75th year of racing at this historic track.



Fernando Ruiz remembers the good old days at the track. When he was 15 years old, his dad helped build the track. He tells us, he would watch the horses and he got hooked.

Since then, he comes back year after year to see the races. Ruiz is 89 now and his granddaughter helps him place bets and takes care of him.

His advice for betting the ponies: Check the horses breed, speed and how much money the horse has won in the past.

