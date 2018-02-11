Roadrunners complete Texas sweep

Tucson completed a road weekend sweep of Texas with a 2-1 overtime victory Saturday night.

The Stars (27-14-2-1) struck on the power play in the first period, however the Roadrunners got its answer in the third in the form of a Dylan Strome deflection. The shot and lone assist was credited to defenseman Joel Hanley.

Mike Sislo won it for Tucson in overtime with a blast from the circle to the right of Texas netminder Mike McKenna. Sislo’s 14th of the season came on the power play with assists from Kyle Capobianco and Lawson Crouse.

Goaltender Adin Hill picked up the win in net for Tucson, stopping 27 of 28. It was Hill’s seventh straight win in a road start.

Tucson (27-14-2-1) went 1-for-4 on the power play while holding the Stars to 2-for-7.

The Roadrunners beat Texas on Friday night 5-2. Laurent Dauphin had a pair of power play goals.

Tucson is 4-1 on their six-game road trip which concludes Wednesday night in San Jose in an 8 p.m. contest against the Barracuda.

David Kelly contributed to this story.