WOMEN: Aztecs had Holthaus his 400th career win

No. 5 Pima shoots 67% in the first half on their way to a 40-point win over the Artichokes.
Tucson completed a road weekend sweep of Texas with a 2-1 overtime victory Saturday night.
Todd Holthaus had 160 wins at Flowing Wells High School from 1998-2005 and now sits at 240 wins at Pima.
Rawle Alkins knocked down four three-point shots and had 20 points to help UA end their two-game losing streak.
Salpointe Catholic beat top seed Flagstaff 3-0 Saturday to win the school’s 6th state championship in girls’ soccer.
