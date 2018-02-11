WOMEN: Aztecs had Holthaus his 400th career win

No. 8 Pima Community College women’s basketball team took control with a double-digit lead after the first quarter and didn’t let up on Saturday in a 97-74 win over Scottsdale at the West Campus Gymnasium.

The Aztecs (20-5, 14-3 in ACCAC) win gave head coach Todd Holthaus his 400th head coaching career victory.

He had 160 wins at Flowing Wells High School from 1998-2005 and sits at 240 wins at Pima.

Freshman Jacqulynn Nakai (Coconino HS) finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with nine assists and three steals.

The Aztecs hit the road on Wednesday when they play a tough match-up at Cochise College (Division I) at 5:30 p.m.

