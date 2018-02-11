MEN: Murphy scores 28 as Aztecs sizzle passed Scottsdale

No. 5 Pima scorched the basket to start the game Saturday and went on to earn its ninth straight win 111-71 over Scottsdale.

The Aztecs started 8-for-12 in three-pointers in earning their 18th victory in 19 games.

Pima was led by sophomore Isaiah Murphy (Cienega HS), who finished with a game-high 28 points on 7-for-8 from three-point range.

Freshman Abram Carrasco (Cholla HS) was also ablaze on the court as he scored 21 points, making 6-for-7 from long range.

The win for Pima (23-2, 15-2 in ACCAC) gave Brian Peabody the most victories he’s had in a single season as Pima’s head coach.

The Aztecs will face a tough test on Wednesday when they play at Cochise College (Division I) at 7:30 p.m. in Douglas.

