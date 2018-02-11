Pedestrian struck and killed in collision Sunday morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Tucson.

TPD said officers were flagged down near Golf Links and Wilmot around 1:30 a.m. Officers located a man in the roadway and he was unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

TPD identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Rodriguez.

Investigators determined that a white 2011 Kia Soul was traveling eastbound on Golf Links in the curb lane. As the driver was approaching Calle Polar he noticed several pedestrians standing on the south side of the roadway and he began to slow down, TPD said. As the driver got closer, one of the pedestrians attempted to cross the road and ran northbound in front of the vehicle. The driver was unable to stop in time and struck the pedestrian, TPD said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision and the driver showed no signs of impairment. The pedestrian involved was not in a crosswalk.

