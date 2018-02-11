MISSING PERSON: Police looking for elderly man with Dementia

The Tucson Police Department are looking for a missing elderly man who suffers from Dementia.

Police said 89-year-old Dewall Hildreth was reported missing. He was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Grant and Swan.

Hildreth is described as a White man, 5'7,150 pounds with gray hair. He may be wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

