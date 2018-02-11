Family of Kay Read hosts 50th blood drive in her honor

This Valentine's Day will mark ten years since the tragic death of Kay Read, after she was abducted from her home and killed back in 2008.



Kay Read's sister, Mary Seagle told Tucson News Now, "It's been a long ten years but it's been a fast ten years. She's always on my mind and we meet people every day that either knew her or knew of her and want to know about her."



Seagle and other family friends came together on Sunday for another milestone. This one celebratory, not mourned.



Fifty blood drives have been held in Read's honor since that devastating day. On Sunday, family and friends held one at the Hilton on Tucson's east side.



"This kind of a thing just keeps us going," Seagle said.



For years now Seagle and others have helped collect several pints to help those who need blood the most, thus pumping good into the community.



Read loved to give back in any way she could, known for donating more than 9 ounces of blood herself.



This drive brought out family friends like Rosanna Rojel, who had the chance to meet Kay Read while she was alive.



"It's a big deal for me to come see John and Mary and support their cause," Rojel said.



More than once she has come out to support the family by giving blood.

Rojel explained, "You sort of become a part of their blood family I guess, because all of us are here - friends and family to come support them."



The event drew strangers who never had the chance to know Read personally, only know of her through mutual friends and acquaintances.



Kristy Rogers, who donated blood said, "They want to help out, really make sure to honor and make sure you don't forget her."



At the end of the day, Seagle hopes others can walk away with a message her sister lived by.



"Give good and good will come back to you," she said.

