Community remembers mother and daughter killed in Vail

Family, friends and strangers gathered at Tucson Baptist Church on Saturday to honor the lives of 43-year-old Sandra Enriquez and her daughter, 15-year-old Isabel Enriquez. The two were killed in Vail last weekend.



Hundreds filled the church to sing hymns, grieve together and listen to stories shared by those closest to the mother and daughter.



Among those speakers was Nando Enriquez, Sandra's son and Isabel's brother, who survived the attack.



He spoke publicly for the first time since tragedy struck his family and shared this message with the community.



Nando Enriquez said, "I will miss them greatly. I love them. I just hope that everyone of us can just cherish with family, those that you love. You never know when that can all be taken from you."



The father of the family, 44-year-old Hernando Enriquez, sits behind bars facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of his wife and daughter, and attempted murder of his son.

