Community remembers mother and daughter killed in Vail - Tucson News Now

Community remembers mother and daughter killed in Vail

Source: Tucson News Now Source: Tucson News Now
VAIL, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Family, friends and strangers gathered at Tucson Baptist Church on Saturday to honor the lives of 43-year-old Sandra Enriquez and her daughter, 15-year-old Isabel Enriquez. The two were killed in Vail last weekend.

Hundreds filled the church to sing hymns, grieve together and listen to stories shared by those closest to the mother and daughter.

Among those speakers was Nando Enriquez, Sandra's son and Isabel's brother, who survived the attack.

He spoke publicly for the first time since tragedy struck his family and shared this message with the community.

Nando Enriquez said, "I will miss them greatly. I love them. I just hope that everyone of us can just cherish with family, those that you love. You never know when that can all be taken from you."

The father of the family, 44-year-old Hernando Enriquez, sits behind bars facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of his wife and daughter, and attempted murder of his son.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Father, newborn daughter die week apart

    Father, newborn daughter die week apart

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:41 AM EST2018-02-11 06:41:02 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-02-11 06:59:35 GMT

    Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.

    Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.

  • Woman burns wedding dress at divorce garage sale

    Woman burns wedding dress at divorce garage sale

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:48 PM EST2018-02-11 17:48:58 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-02-11 17:57:25 GMT

    The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.

    The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.

  • Family of Lisa Holman releases statement

    Family of Lisa Holman releases statement

    Sunday, February 11 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-02-11 22:08:36 GMT
    Source: Pelham PD/FacebookSource: Pelham PD/Facebook

    The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.

    The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.

    •   
Powered by Frankly