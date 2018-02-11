Sam Thomas scores 22 but Women of Troy take down UA

USC protected their home court at the Galen Center on Sunday afternoon by shooting their way past Arizona by a score of 78-52.

Sadie Edwards led the Women of Troy (16-8, 7-7 Pac-12) with a game-high 23 points.

For Arizona, Sam Thomas had one of her best games of the season, scoring a career-high 22 points and hauling in eight rebounds.

The freshman knocked down a career-high five three-pointers for the Wildcats (6-19, 2-12).

Next weekend is rivalry weekend, with the first matchup against Arizona State on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. MST in Wells Fargo Arena.

You can read more about Saturday’s loss in L.A. at ArizonaWildcats.com.

