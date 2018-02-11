GymCats upset No. 20 Stanford for a victory on Senior Night

No. 25 Arizona defeated No. 20 Stanford 195.725-to-195.025 at the Senior Meet Sunday for their first win of the 2018 season.

The Wildcats were led by their three seniors, Madison Cindric, Victoria Ortiz, and Kennady Schneider, who all earned a 9.850 or higher on their respective events.



The Cats tied their season high vault score with a 49.175.



Senior Victoria Ortiz earned the first place title on the uneven bars in today's competition against Stanford with a score of 9.850.

The meet mark the return of former head coach Tabitha Yim, who left UA in August to return as the head coach at Stanford, her alma mater.

The GymCats return to action this Saturday in a dual meet at Oregon State.

David Kelly contributed to this story.