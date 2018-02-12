UPDATE: Eastbound lanes reopen after crashes on I-10 at Ina Road - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes reopen after crashes on I-10 at Ina Road

By Tucson News Now Staff
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A seven-car pile up Sunday evening closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Ina Road.

Northwest Fire reported the crash just before 10:00 p.m. By 10:45 p.m., the lanes were back open, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was moving slowly through the shoulder lane, according to a prior tweet from ADOT.

Seven cars were involved in the crash, but anyone hurt in those cars suffered just minor injuries, according to a tweet from Northwest Fire at 10:20 p.m.

The tweet directed drivers to find an alternate route like the frontage road or Silverbell Road to avoid the crash.

