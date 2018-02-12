UPDATE: Eastbound lanes reopen after crashes on I-10 at Ina Road

A seven-car pile up Sunday evening closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Ina Road. Northwest Fire reported the crash just before 10:00 p.m.
A wildfire is burning near the Dragoon Mountains south of Tucson on Saturday.
Family, friends and strangers gathered at Tucson Baptist Church on Saturday to honor the lives of 43-year-old Sandra Enriquez and her daughter, 15-year-old Isabel Enriquez.
A big anniversary on February 14th, ten years this Valentine's Day since the tragic death of Kay Read, after she was abducted from her home and killed back in 2008.
Police said 89-year-old Dewall Hildreth was reported missing. He was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Grant and Swan.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
