UPDATE: Eastbound lanes reopen after crashes on I-10 at Ina Road

A seven-car pile up Sunday evening closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Ina Road.

Northwest Fire reported the crash just before 10:00 p.m. By 10:45 p.m., the lanes were back open, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10 Eastbound at Ina Road: All lanes have reopened. #tucson — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 12, 2018

Traffic was moving slowly through the shoulder lane, according to a prior tweet from ADOT.

Update: EB I-10 is closed in the construction zone at Ina. Minor injuries but up to 7 vehicles involved and multiple emergency vehicles from NWFD and DPS on scene. Use alternate route (frontage road or Silverbell) for next 1-2 hours until roadway can be reopened. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) February 12, 2018

Seven cars were involved in the crash, but anyone hurt in those cars suffered just minor injuries, according to a tweet from Northwest Fire at 10:20 p.m.

The tweet directed drivers to find an alternate route like the frontage road or Silverbell Road to avoid the crash.

