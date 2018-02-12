NADA! McQuillin tosses 1st no-hitter

Taylor McQuillin's first career no-hitter and another two-homer game from Jessie Harper helped Arizona run-rule New Mexico, 8-0 in five innings to close out the Kajikawa Classic.

McQuillin struck out 11 of the 16 batters she faced and had her perfect-game bid broken up with a one-out walk in the fifth. She fired UA's 91st no-hitter in the contest.

For the second consecutive game, Harper hit two homers, driving in five of UA's eight runs in the contests with two swings. Aleah Craighton also hit a three-run homer in the game, her second home run of the season. Harper's four homers lead UA; the defending NCAA home run leaders hit 12 in week 1.

Arizona closes out the Kajikawa Classic 4-1 and will open up its home slate with the Hillenbrand Invitational next weekend at Arizona.

Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.