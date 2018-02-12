Child drownings skyrocket during month of January

Nationwide, seven children died following water-related incidents last month.
With each needle, it reduces stress and depression, and is a tool to help people battling substance abuse, advocates said.
AP count: Nearly 11.8M enroll for Obama health law in 2018, only 3 percent less than last year despite Trump's repeal push.
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.
The medical director said nurses reviewed the records and made recommendations to him before he approved or denied care.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.
On Sunday morning, former University of Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for the second time in less than a month.
The price increase at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California started on Sunday.
The cockroaches were part of a study an entomologist in California is conducting.
