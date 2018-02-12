The Carriage House: Jack of Hearts Cakes - Tucson News Now

The Carriage House: Jack of Hearts Cakes

Jack of Hearts Cakes

Yield: about 1 dozen 2-ounce cakes

Ingredients:

Garbanzo beans, rinsed (save liquid from can)

1 15 oz. can

Hearts of palm, drained, rinsed, chopped

1 14 oz. jar

Young green jackfruit, drained, julienned

1 20 oz. can

Reserved garbanzo bean liquid

¼ cup

Fresh lime juice

1 Tbs.

Fresh grated lime zest

1 Tbs.

Scallions, finely sliced

½ cup

Cilantro, finely chopped

½ cup

Thai basil, finely chopped

½ cup

Chiles (Thai bird chiles or serranos), minced

2 each

Ginger, minced

2 Tbs.

Black pepper, ground

To taste

Salt

To taste

Panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup, plus more for breading

Procedure:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, mash together with fork or by hand the garbanzos, hearts of palm, and jackfruit. You want to mash/shred it just enough to have a consistency like pulled crab.
  2. Combine the remaining ingredients and fold in with the bean/palm/jackfruit mixture just until well combined. Taste for salt and adjust seasoning.
  3. Scoop mixture into ¼ cup portions and form into short, cylindrical cakes, placing on a plate lined with plastic wrap. Put the cakes in the freezer for 20 minutes to firm them up before breading.
  4. In a shallow pan put just enough breadcrumbs to be able to coat each of the cakes.
  5. In a 350 degree fryer or in a pan with enough oil to immerse cakes, fry the patties in batches small enough not to drop the temperature of the oil. Fry about 3-4 minutes, flipping half way through, just long enough to get golden brown delicious.
  6. Remove to a paper towel lined plate and serve immediately with ginger lime aioli or sauce of your choice.

