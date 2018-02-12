The Ritz-Carlton: Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse Heart - Tucson News Now

The Ritz-Carlton: Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse Heart

Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse Heart 

Yield: 10 heart servings 

Ingredients

Mousse:

  • 15 oz (3 1/2 cups) fresh raspberries
  • 2 tsp gelatin powder
  • 3 Tbsp (45 ml) cold water
  • 1 1/2 cups (355 ml) heavy cream
  • 12 oz (340 g) cream cheese, softened
  • 2 1/4 cups (260 g) powdered sugar, divided
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Red food coloring 

Instructions:

  • Pulse raspberries in a food processor until well pureed. Force puree through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl to remove seeds (you should have 1 1/3 cups puree). Set aside.
  • Pour 3 Tbsp water into a small microwave safe bowl, sprinkle gelatin evenly over water then let rest 5 minutes. Heat gelatin mixture in microwave on high power for 30 seconds. Remove and whisk for 1 minute, let cool 4 minutes until just warm (don't let it cool completely or it may start to set).
  • Between stages of gelatin resting prepare whipped cream and cream cheese mixture as listed here - In a medium mixing bowl using an electric hand mixer whip heavy cream on high speed until soft peaks form. Add in 1/4 cup powdered sugar and whip until stiff peaks form (just shake excess from beater blades, no need to wash for next step). In a separate large mixing bowl using hand mixer, blend cream cheese and 2 cups powdered sugar until combined. Add in vanilla and red food coloring if using (I think I used about 14 drops liquid coloring) and mix until combined then increase to high speed and whip until light and fluffy about 2 minutes. Mix in strained raspberry puree and add in lukewarm gelatin/water mixture and mix until well combined. Fold in 1/3 of the whipped cream mixture, then add remaining and fold just until combined. Pour mixture into desired heart mold or reserved for later use.  

