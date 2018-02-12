Man gets life sentence for 2004 Tucson homicide

The man who spent more than a decade on the run in connection with a Tucson homicide will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Francisco Baez Fuentes, 60, was sentenced on Monday, Feb. 12.

Authorities said Fuentes killed Daniel Pacheco, 29, whose body was found near Old Vail Road in 2004.

Fuentes escaped during his trial and was found guilty in absentia.

He was arrested in Mexico by federal agents in October 2017.

