Man gets life sentence for 2004 Tucson homicide

Francisco Baez Fuentes, who spent more than a decade on the run, has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2004 Tucson homicide.
The man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she was pushing her child in a stroller in Tucson will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
Paul Larry Gasbarri was located on Friday, Feb. 9 at a business in the 5100 block of North Oracle Road. According to TPD on-duty Tucson Police SWAT officers and K-9 units worked with agents from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to take him into custody without incident.
Red Rock Correctional Center employee, 46-year-old Paul Scott Thornton is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor charges, after a Florence resident reported seeing an adult male and juvenile female "making out" in the Anthem/Merrill Ranch area, according to the Florence Police Department.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).
Make crawfish cheap again. That's the message one New Orleans artist is pushing with a new hat that's going viral on social media. Aaron Angelo, a mixed media artist who was born and raised in the Crescent City, says he made the hat for himself about a week ago after seeing a meme online with a similar message. Angelo thought having a tangible hat The simple red hat with simple white lettering is a play on the famous "Make America Great Again" hats that became...
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.
