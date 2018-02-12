Man convicted of sexually assaulting Tucson woman sentenced

The man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she was pushing her child in a stroller in Tucson will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
Paul Larry Gasbarri was located on Friday, Feb. 9 at a business in the 5100 block of North Oracle Road. According to TPD on-duty Tucson Police SWAT officers and K-9 units worked with agents from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to take him into custody without incident.
Red Rock Correctional Center employee, 46-year-old Paul Scott Thornton is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor charges, after a Florence resident reported seeing an adult male and juvenile female "making out" in the Anthem/Merrill Ranch area, according to the Florence Police Department.
A Tucson man has been charged in connection with the death his 6-month-old son, city police said.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of its officers was injured Sunday night in a shooting and a suspect has been taken into custody. BRPD identified the suspect as Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge.
The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.
