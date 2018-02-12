Man convicted of sexually assaulting Tucson woman sentenced

The man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she was pushing her child in a stroller in Tucson will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Monday, Feb. 12, Abraham Antonio Garcia was sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison on charges of sexual assault, sexual abuse, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Garcia received 59 years with 710 days credit for time served. He will serve community probation when he's released and will have to register as a sex offender.

Authorities said the 24-year-old Garcia sexually assaulted the woman in March 2016. The victim told investigators she was walking home from the store when she was approached by Garcia.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of East Calle Arroyo Lindo, which is just west of South Tucson Boulevard.

The victim said Garcia, who was found guilty in December 2017, pulled a gun and forced her to a walking path, away from the stroller, where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman did not have other injuries and was treated at a hospital. The child was unharmed.

The Tucson Police Department said a latent fingerprint found at the crime scene led them to Garcia.

