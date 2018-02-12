Sheriff: Brush fire burning in Box Canyon in Santa Rita Mountain - Tucson News Now

Sheriff: Brush fire burning in Box Canyon in Santa Rita Mountains

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
MADERA CANYON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.

According to the Green Valley Fire District, the fire is in Box Canyon and is about five to 10 acres. It is burning in low to moderate fuels, but there are high, gusty winds in the area.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the intersections of White House Canyon, Box Canyon and Madera Canyon roads are closed. Box Canyon Road is also blocked at Greaterville Road (access from SR 83).

