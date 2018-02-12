Sheriff: Brush fire burning in Box Canyon in Santa Rita Mountains

Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.

According to the Green Valley Fire District, the fire is in Box Canyon and is about five to 10 acres. It is burning in low to moderate fuels, but there are high, gusty winds in the area.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the intersections of White House Canyon, Box Canyon and Madera Canyon roads are closed. Box Canyon Road is also blocked at Greaterville Road (access from SR 83).

PCSD assisting with brush fire in Box Canyon. Intersection of Box Canyon Rd, Whitehouse Canyon Rd, and Madera Canyon Rd is now shut down due to the fire. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 12, 2018

