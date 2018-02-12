Previously removed convicted rapist apprehended by Tucson sector BP agents

During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Avila and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA for "Rape by Force."
Francisco Baez Fuentes, who spent more than a decade on the run, has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2004 Tucson homicide.
The man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she was pushing her child in a stroller in Tucson will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
Paul Larry Gasbarri was located on Friday, Feb. 9 at a business in the 5100 block of North Oracle Road. According to TPD on-duty Tucson Police SWAT officers and K-9 units worked with agents from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to take him into custody without incident.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
Animal control officers found the pup under the Seabreeze Bridge after phone call to police dispatch.
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).
Multiple people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash in Smith County.
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.
One man is behind bars and one man is still wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
