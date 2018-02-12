Previously removed convicted rapist apprehended by Tucson sector BP agents

Wilmer Avila-Gamez (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Station arrested a Honduran national on Friday morning, Feb. 9 and discovered his 2001 felony conviction for rape in California.

Agents patrolling near Arivaca, 63 miles south of Tucson, found and arrested 44-year-old Wilmer Avila-Gamez, a Honduran national, for being illegally present in the United States.

During processing, agents conducted a records check on Avila and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA for "Rape by Force."

Avila will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations involving re-entry of an aggravated felon.

