Why a TUSD school monitor walked off the job

The City of South Tucson has received notice from 14 of its 33 reserve firefighters that they will be resigning as of Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 according to a recent news release. The firefighters cite concerns for safety and working conditions, in addition to compensation for their resignation.
The City of South Tucson has received notice from 14 of its 33 reserve firefighters that they will be resigning as of Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 according to a recent news release. The firefighters cite concerns for safety and working conditions, in addition to compensation for their resignation.
The war on drugs, human trafficking and stolen guns isn't just a battle on the border. It's happening right here in Pima County.
The war on drugs, human trafficking and stolen guns isn't just a battle on the border. It's happening right here in Pima County.
National Predictive Services expect an above normal next few months in the region due to the warm and dry conditions. With that, Rural Metro fire told Tucson News Now they have seen a number of fires spark up around town because of poor maintenance of brush and trees.
National Predictive Services expect an above normal next few months in the region due to the warm and dry conditions. With that, Rural Metro fire told Tucson News Now they have seen a number of fires spark up around town because of poor maintenance of brush and trees.
Kezia Willingham walked away from Blenman Elementary in Tucson after barely three months on the job. She took a job as a part time library assistant, then picked up some hours as a campus monitor to qualify for insurance. The violence that she witnessed shocked her.
Kezia Willingham walked away from Blenman Elementary in Tucson after barely three months on the job. She took a job as a part time library assistant, then picked up some hours as a campus monitor to qualify for insurance. The violence that she witnessed shocked her.
Multiple agencies were responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.
Multiple agencies were responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.