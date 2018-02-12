ADOT: Goodyear man used stolen ID to open business, buy home

PHOENIX (AP) - A Goodyear man is accused of using stolen identities to obtain Arizona commercial driver licenses, open a business and purchase a home.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say 41-year-old Jose Casas renewed his commercial driver license last week and the system found his photo closely resembled two others in ADOT's database.

ADOT detectives with FBI training in facial recognition determined all three photos were of Casas.

Authorities say Casas applied for an Arizona commercial driver license in 2007 using a forged Illinois commercial driver license under the name of a Texas resident.

He then allegedly used the stolen identity to open a trucking business, purchase vehicles for the business, and purchase personal vehicles and a house in Goodyear.

Casas is jailed on suspicion of forgery, fraud schemes and mortgage fraud.

