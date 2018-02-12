ADOT: Goodyear man used stolen ID to open business, buy home

A Goodyear man is accused of using stolen identities to obtain Arizona commercial driver licenses, open a business and purchase a home.
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Avila and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA for "Rape by Force."
Francisco Baez Fuentes, who spent more than a decade on the run, has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2004 Tucson homicide.
The man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she was pushing her child in a stroller in Tucson will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
A man is in custody and a 2-year-old is back home safe after a kidnapping in Tucson Monday afternoon, city police said.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
Bryan Eubanks a former Newcomerstown Police Officer was sentenced Monday on felony charges for reporting he had been shot while on duty last April.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.
The price increase at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California started on Sunday.
