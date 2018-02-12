UPDATE: Altar Fire at 1,200 acres

Meet a former member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who, but for a twist of fate, might have died with his team in the devastating Yarnell Hill Fire. Now he's part of the movie that tells their story.
Meet a former member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who, but for a twist of fate, might have died with his team in the devastating Yarnell Hill Fire. Now he's part of the movie that tells their story.
Cast and crew members, along with Arizona firefighters and first responders, will be in attendance at Tempe Marketplace for the red carpet screening of "Only the Brave", the Columbia Pictures movie based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots, on Tuesday night.
Cast and crew members, along with Arizona firefighters and first responders, will be in attendance at Tempe Marketplace for the red carpet screening of "Only the Brave", the Columbia Pictures movie based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots, on Tuesday night.
Even as hundreds of firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to those who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire.
Even as hundreds of wildland firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire burning in Yavapai County south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to the wildfire that killed 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Altar Fire, which started Thursday, Feb. 8, continues to burn southwest of Tucson.
The Altar Fire, which started Thursday, Feb. 8, continues to burn southwest of Tucson.
Multiple agencies were responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.
Multiple agencies were responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.
A wildfire is burning near the Dragoon Mountains south of Tucson on Saturday.
A wildfire is burning near the Dragoon Mountains south of Tucson on Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of southern and eastern Arizona on Monday, Feb. 12.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of southern and eastern Arizona on Monday, Feb. 12.
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona will likely see rain this week.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona will likely see rain this week.
Multiple agencies were responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.
Multiple agencies were responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.
The City of South Tucson has received notice from 14 of its 33 reserve firefighters that they will be resigning as of Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 according to a recent news release. The firefighters cite concerns for safety and working conditions, in addition to compensation for their resignation.
The City of South Tucson has received notice from 14 of its 33 reserve firefighters that they will be resigning as of Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 according to a recent news release. The firefighters cite concerns for safety and working conditions, in addition to compensation for their resignation.
The war on drugs, human trafficking and stolen guns isn't just a battle on the border. It's happening right here in Pima County.
The war on drugs, human trafficking and stolen guns isn't just a battle on the border. It's happening right here in Pima County.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.
A Cleveland, MS police officer is in surgery after a shooting Monday, confirmed Mississippi Association Chiefs of Police.
A Cleveland, MS police officer is in surgery after a shooting Monday, confirmed Mississippi Association Chiefs of Police.