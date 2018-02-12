Tucson woman seriously hurt after running into rope strung across road

A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.
Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Wilmer Avila-Gamez and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA, for "rape by force."
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Wilmer Avila-Gamez and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA, for "rape by force."
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both involved in the investigation into the shooting near East Glenn Street and North First Avenue.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both involved in the investigation into the shooting near East Glenn Street and North First Avenue.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.
A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms an assistant principal at Airport High School was let go and the principal was placed on administrative leave.
A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms an assistant principal at Airport High School was let go and the principal was placed on administrative leave.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a parade New Roads parades crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a parade New Roads parades crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.
A final farewell to a Richardson officer killed in the line of duty is set today.
A final farewell to a Richardson officer killed in the line of duty is set today.