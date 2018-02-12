Tucson woman seriously hurt after running into rope strung across road

A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.

According to documents from the Tucson Police Department, Ron Bondy and his fiancee Linda Gonzalez were traveling on Evergreen Avenue, near Pantano and Escalante, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Bondy was bent over when the motorcycle passed the rope and was uninjured. The rope hit Gonzalez in the face, causing several injuries.

According to a post on Bondy's Facebook page, Gonzalez was removed from a ventilator Sunday night and is breathing on her own.

Bondy said Gonzalez has endured, or will endure, the following:

• She suffered extensive facial damage and surgeons had to use four titanium plates to repair her face

• She has a bruised lung and split jaw

• Doctors installed chest, feeding and tracheal tubes

• She will have reconstructive surgery for her eye sockets this week and will likely undergo more cosmetic surgeries in the future

• Her eyelids had to be intentionally sliced open to relieve pressure. They have since been stitched back up.

Bondy told the TPD they were traveling 15-20 mph when the accident happened.

He said moments before the incident he saw a young male run down the sidewalk before taking off down an alley. The juvenile was wearing all black clothing and had black curly hair.

The TPD said it found a nylon rope tied to a community mail box and a small tree on the other side of the street.

The TPD found shoe prints near the mailbox and is testing the rope for DNA.

A witness said he saw four young male juveniles holding a rope and standing next to the mailbox.

The juveniles dropped the rope and ran away when they noticed the witness was looking at them, according to the report.

The witness told the TPD there were two white and two black juveniles and all were 15 to 18 years old.

The black juveniles have been described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot. One was wearing a white tank top with black baggy pants. The other was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

The white juveniles have been described as shorter in height and one was wearing red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

