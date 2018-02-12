Tucson woman seriously hurt after running into rope strung across road

A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.

According to documents from the Tucson Police Department, Ronald Bondy and his fiancee Linda Gonzalez were traveling on Evergreen Avenue, near Pantano and Escalante, around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Bondy was bent over when the motorcycle passed the rope and was uninjured. The rope hit Gonzalez in the face. She was rushed to the hospital and has undergone surgery.

Bondy told the TPD they were traveling 15-20 mph when the accident happened.

He told investigators before the incident he saw a young male running on the sidewalk before taking off down an alley. The juvenile was wearing all black clothing and had black curly hair.

The TPD said it found a nylon rope tied to a community mail box and a small tree on the other side of the street.

The TPD found shoe prints near the mailbox and are testing the rope for DNA.

A witness said he saw four young male juveniles holding a rope and standing next to the mailbox.

The juveniles dropped the rope and ran away when they noticed the witness was looking at them, according to the report.

The witness told the TPD there were two white and two black juveniles and all four were 15 to 18 years old.

The black juveniles have been described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot. One was wearing a white tank top with black baggy pants. The other was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

The white juveniles have been described as shorter in height and one was wearing red shorts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 88-CRIME.

