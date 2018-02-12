Tucson woman seriously hurt after running into rope strung across road

A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
A Goodyear man is accused of using stolen identities to obtain Arizona commercial driver licenses, open a business and purchase a home.
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Avila and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA for "Rape by Force."
Francisco Baez Fuentes, who spent more than a decade on the run, has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2004 Tucson homicide.
The man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she was pushing her child in a stroller in Tucson will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.
A Cleveland, MS police officer is in surgery after a shooting Monday, confirmed Mississippi Association Chiefs of Police.
