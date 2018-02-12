Police investigating a shooting on the south side of Tucson

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side of Tucson on Monday.

TPD said a female was shot in a residential area near South Missiondale Road and West Corona Road. TPD said she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

We will have more information when it is available.

