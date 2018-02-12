Police investigating a shooting on the south side of Tucson

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both involved in the investigation into the shooting near Glenn and 1st.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side of Tucson on Monday.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona will likely see rain this week.
Multiple agencies were responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
