Tucson police investigating shooting in midtown near Glenn, 1st

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both involved in the investigation into the shooting near Glenn and 1st.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
A Goodyear man is accused of using stolen identities to obtain Arizona commercial driver licenses, open a business and purchase a home.
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Avila and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA for "Rape by Force."
Francisco Baez Fuentes, who spent more than a decade on the run, has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2004 Tucson homicide.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
