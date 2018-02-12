Tucson police investigating shooting in midtown near Glenn, 1st

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Glenn and 1st on Monday, Feb. 12.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both involved in the investigation.

No further details were immediately known.

