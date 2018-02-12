Arizonans graduate from U.S. Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Faith C. Pietryga (Source: U.S. Air Force)

Four Arizonans have recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

They have completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

U.S. Air Force Airman Oswaldo A. Hernandez is the son of Alfonso and Lucia Hernandez of Tucson. He is a 2016 graduate of Desert View High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Aleigha D. Chatham is the daughter of Eddie E. Chatham and Jody L. Dawson of Tucson. She is a 2017 graduate of Tanque Verde High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Nikolai A. Margaillan is the son of Claudia and Luis Margaillan of Douglas. He is a 2017 graduate of Douglas High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Faith C. Pietryga is the daughter of Christina and Steve Pietryga of Mesa, and sister of Kyle Pietryga of Queen Creek, and Aaron Pietryga of Tucson. She graduated from Skyline High School in 2016, and in 2017 from Scottsdale Community College.

