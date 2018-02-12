Tombstone hosting Wild West Days - a salute to the men and women of the Armed Forces

Looking for something to do the second weekend in March? Why not head on down to Tombstone and celebrate Wild West Days, a salute to the men and women of the Armed Forces.

The event takes place Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18 and is sponsored by the Wild West Detachment Marine Corps League and the Merchants of the City of Tombstone.

On Saturday there will be a 'Salute to the Troops Parade' and In Honor of St. Patrick's Day at 11 a.m. Parade Grand Marshal will be Pete Sherayko, USAF Vietnam Veteran and Tombstone cast member (Texas Jack Vermillion). All Bands, Marching Units, Veterans Organizations, Floats, etc. are urged to Participate.

Street entertainment will follow the parade, with a USO Canteen dance at 7 p.m. at Big Nose Kate's Saloon.

On Sunday street entertainment will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to obtain a parade application please call (520) 266-5266 or email broncobill@powerc.net

A portion of net proceeds will benefit the USO.

