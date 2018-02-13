Future of Sonoita courthouse topic of meeting - Tucson News Now

Future of Sonoita courthouse topic of meeting

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
SONOITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There soon may be only one courthouse serving Santa Cruz County.

The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.

The move would leave the courthouse in Nogales as the lone courthouse in Santa Cruz County.

St. John said the closure would save the county about $200,000.

She is asking the Board of Supervisors to vote to close the Sonoita Justice Court at the Feb. 21 board meeting.

However, a committee against the closure said the county wouldn’t save that much money. It projects the savings as anywhere from $140,000 to $180,000. And members of the committee said it could be less than that if more staff needs to be hired at the Nogales courthouse to handle a heavier workload.

Members of the committee also have concerns about residents in Sonoita having to drive to Nogales to take care of judicial business.

The committee is holding a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds at 5 p.m. to discuss the possible closure. The public is welcome to attend.

