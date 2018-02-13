Future of Sonoita courthouse topic of meeting

There soon may be only one courthouse serving Santa Cruz County.

The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.

The move would leave the courthouse in Nogales as the lone courthouse in Santa Cruz County.

St. John said the closure would save the county about $200,000.

She is asking the Board of Supervisors to vote to close the Sonoita Justice Court at the Feb. 21 board meeting.

However, a committee against the closure said the county wouldn’t save that much money. It projects the savings as anywhere from $140,000 to $180,000. And members of the committee said it could be less than that if more staff needs to be hired at the Nogales courthouse to handle a heavier workload.

Members of the committee also have concerns about residents in Sonoita having to drive to Nogales to take care of judicial business.

The committee is holding a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds at 5 p.m. to discuss the possible closure. The public is welcome to attend.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.