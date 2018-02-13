Future of Sonoita courthouse topic of meeting

Some thieves tried to rip off a road-side stand that sells giant stuffed animals for Valentine's Day. But they didn't get far. Some quick thinking witnesses fought to stop them.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Wilmer Avila-Gamez and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA, for "rape by force."
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both involved in the investigation into the shooting near East Glenn Street and North First Avenue.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side on Monday.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
Agency-by-agency highlights of Trump's 2019 budget.
A man was shot and killed by his girlfriend Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.
A Cleveland, MS police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday around 6:30 p.m.
