Governor wants more money for wildfire prevention

Meet a former member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who, but for a twist of fate, might have died with his team in the devastating Yarnell Hill Fire. Now he's part of the movie that tells their story.
Cast and crew members, along with Arizona firefighters and first responders, will be in attendance at Tempe Marketplace for the red carpet screening of "Only the Brave", the Columbia Pictures movie based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots, on Tuesday night.
Even as hundreds of firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to those who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Arizona Department of Forestry said it’s typically allocated $1.3 million for prevention efforts. However, Gov. Doug Ducey wants to bring that total to $2 million.
A wildfire is burning near the Dragoon Mountains south of Tucson on Saturday.
The Altar Fire, which started Thursday, Feb. 8, continues to burn southwest of Tucson.
Multiple agencies were responding to a brush fire in the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday, Feb. 12.
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.
The Arizona Department of Forestry said it’s typically allocated $1.3 million for prevention efforts. However, Gov. Doug Ducey wants to bring that total to $2 million.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Wilmer Avila-Gamez and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA, for "rape by force."
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both involved in the investigation into the shooting near East Glenn Street and North First Avenue.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the south side on Monday.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.
Agency-by-agency highlights of Trump's 2019 budget.
Now former-deputy Alexander Sherwood was charged with being drunk and disruptive in Columbia, SC. Sheriff David Carpenter said his former deputy was also accused of making derogatory comments toward other law enforcement officers.
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.
People who live above the cave are anxious to find out if they are in any danger.
