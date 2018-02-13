Stylists wanted: JCPenney looking to hire 100 in AZ

JCPenney is hiring 103 stylists for its Arizona locations as part of an effort to fill 6,500 positions nationwide.
The Arizona Department of Forestry said it’s typically allocated $1.3 million for prevention efforts. However, Gov. Doug Ducey wants to bring that total to $2 million.
The Santa Cruz County Manager, Jennifer St. John, is proposing to close the Justice Court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted a records check on Wilmer Avila-Gamez and discovered a April 2001 felony conviction in Santa Ana, CA, for "rape by force."
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are both involved in the investigation into the shooting near East Glenn Street and North First Avenue.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.
Testimony resumed this morning in the Upatoi murder trial in Columbus.
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.
A Colleton County preacher accused of raping some of his former church members will be allowed access to his tabernacle.
