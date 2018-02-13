Stylists wanted: JCPenney looking to hire 100 in AZ

JCPenney is hiring 103 stylists for its Arizona locations as part of an effort to fill 6,500 positions nationwide.

Interested stylists should visit their local salon to apply or submit an application online at jcpcareers.com.

JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as flexible scheduling, discretionary pricing for senior and master stylists, paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility and some of the highest commissions of any salon chain, according to a news release from the company.

