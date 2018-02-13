NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers to play in Tucson pro-am golf event

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in the Jose Cuervo Pro-Am on Feb. 28.

The event is part of the Cologuard Classic PGA Tour Champions event, scheduled for the week of Feb. 28-March 4 at the Omni Tucson National Resort.

Tee times begin at 8 a.m. Rodgers is expected to play in the first group of the afternoon wave. There are a limited number of amateur positions still available in the pro-am.

Amateurs interested in playing can contact the tournament office at (800) 882-7660.

More information about the event can be found HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.