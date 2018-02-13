NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers to play in Tucson pro-am golf event

The Jose Cuervo Pro-Am on Feb. 28 is part of the Cologuard Classic PGA Tour Champions event, scheduled for the week of Feb. 28-March 4 at the Omni Tucson National Resort.
The Jose Cuervo Pro-Am on Feb. 28 is part of the Cologuard Classic PGA Tour Champions event, scheduled for the week of Feb. 28-March 4 at the Omni Tucson National Resort.
Spring is right around the corner, which means Cactus League baseball is back! Here’s a look at some of what each Cactus League stadium has to offer.
Spring is right around the corner, which means Cactus League baseball is back! Here’s a look at some of what each Cactus League stadium has to offer.
Esteban Loaiza, who played for 14 seasons in the major leagues, was arrested transporting the drugs just north of the Mexican border in California.
Esteban Loaiza, who played for 14 seasons in the major leagues, was arrested transporting the drugs just north of the Mexican border in California.
No. 25 Arizona beats No. 20 Stanford with a final score of 195.725-195.025.
No. 25 Arizona beats No. 20 Stanford with a final score of 195.725-195.025.
Taylor McQuillin's first career no-hitter and another two-homer game from Jessie Harper helped Arizona run-rule New Mexico, 8-0 in five innings.
Taylor McQuillin's first career no-hitter and another two-homer game from Jessie Harper helped Arizona run-rule New Mexico, 8-0 in five innings.