TUSD proposal could redraw school boundaries

A proposal by the Tucson Unified School District could affect thousands of families.

The preliminary suggestions in the TUSD High School Revitalization Initiative would redraw district boundaries for Tucson High, Catalina High, Rincon High and Palo Verde High.

Students in the eastern and/or northern part of Tucson High's district could be sent to Catalina High.

Students in the southern and/or eastern part of Rincon's boundary could be moved to Palo Verde.

The scenarios are not set in stone and could change. The initiative will be presented to the TUSD governing board during a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13.

According to a TUSD timeline, there will be several public and private meetings to discuss and/or alter the plan this year.

At the earliest, the governing board could vote on the proposal June 12.

Other parts of the initiative include: a review of all school boundaries, expanding the Santa Rita High College and Career Academy, starting a school-wide AVID program at Catalina High and create extended day or credit recovery programs at multiple schools.

Santa Rita High is at the center of a situation that could change the education landscape across the state.

Rep. Todd Clodfelter, of Tucson, has filed a bill that would let the Vail School District take over Santa Rita High. Vail is growing and needs another high school and Santa Rita has only 440 students, about 21 percent of its capacity.

HB 2524, which can be read HERE, would allow a district to take over a school in another district under the following conditions:

The school's enrollment must be below 25 percent capacity

The district has to pay the other district 10 percent of the assessed value of the school

The district taking over the school must have a grade of C or higher and be able to prove enrollment gains in three of the previous five years

The district's governing board must take ownership of the school's facilities

The districts must redraw their boundaries

On Tuesday, the House Education Committee approved Clodfelter's bill but it still has a long way to go before becoming law.

Rincon and University share a campus in midtown Tucson. Last year, the TUSD governing board considered merging Catalina and Rincon to give University High its own campus. Under the proposal, Catalina students would be sent to the Rincon campus while University High would take over the Catalina facility. That proposal has been dropped.

The TUSD said the new plan seeks to reduce overcrowding at Rincon and Tucson High, promote diversity and increase opportunities for students.

Arizona is an open enrollment state, which means parents can send their children to whatever school they want.

But there are several restrictions to that, like available space at the school and not all schools offer transportation to open enrollment students.

To learn more about the state's open enrollment policy, go HERE.

Below are enrollment figures for TUSD high schools.

School name Enrollment Estimate Capacity Current Utilization University/Rincon 2,176 1,970 110 percent Tucson High 3,104 2,900 107 percent Cholla 1,940 1,900 102 percent Pueblo 1,716 1,900 90 percent Sahuaro 1,751 1,950 90 percent Palo Verde 1,139 2,070 55 percent Catalina 745 1,500 50 percent Sabino 901 1,950 46 percent Santa Rita 440 2,070 21 percent

