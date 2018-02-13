Police ask for help finding missing man

Tucson police have asked for the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, Carlitos Caballero was last seen on Monday, Feb. 12 near North Stone Avenue and Alturas Street, Grant Road.

Police say the 21-year-old Caballero functions at a much younger age and needs medications.

He is described as a Native American, 5-foot-10 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing Vulnerable Adult: 21yr old Carlitos Caballero. Needs meds/Functions at a much younger age. L/S yesterday (2/12/18) at approx 7:30pm near Stone & Alturas. Native American male, 5’10/120lbs, brn hair/brn eyes, wearing a green jacket/black sweatpants. Call 911 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/jMRqqv65Dx — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) February 13, 2018

He was wearing a green jacket and black sweatpants.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.